They got fundraising down to a tea

Trustee Alex Brown shows off the cheque with bowling club officials.

An afternoon tea run by the ladies committee at Wrangholm Hall Bowling Club in New Stevenston has raised £2,000 for Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust.

A cheque was presented to LCCT trustee Alex Brown during a function at the club. The trust has a network of volunteer drivers and provides a free transport service to hospitals, clincs and day care centres for cancer patients and their carers. On average 80 patients benefit from transport each day.

Pictured are Wrangholm Hall ladies president May Ross, club president William Pender, Mr Brown and ladies vice-president Anne Smith.