There’s still time to join a New College course

New College Lanarkshire still has places available at its Motherwell campus for courses as varied as engineering and sport.

Although most courses starting in August and September are full, the College’s website has a dedicated section listing those still available.

Places are still available in subjects including accounting and administration, business management, computing, social sciences and sport.

There are also limited spaces in engineering, automotive, welding and construction courses.

For those looking to get into the service industries, prospective students can still access some beauty therapy courses or even enrol in a degree in hospitality business management.

Some music and animation courses at the Motherwell Campus are still open for applications.

At the college’s Cumbernauld campus courses still currently open include accounting, art and design, beauty, hairdressing and barbering, care, childcare, engineering, social sciences and hospitality,as well as computing and sound production,

The specialist sports campus at Broadwood has courses including rugby performance and fitness, health and exercise.

Heather Urquhart, Vice Principal of Curriculum, said: “The ‘clearing’ system at New College Lanarkshire offers an exciting chance for those who have perhaps received unexpected exam results and are unsure of what path to take next.

“I would encourage anyone who is considering a course starting this academic year to visit our website or give us a call to discover the great opportunities that we still have available.”

For more information or to apply, please visit http://www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/courses/last-remaining-places or call 0300 555 8080.