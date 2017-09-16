The safety checks that could save your life

North Lanarkshire residents are being warned to make sure their gas appliances are safe and properly serviced.

North Lanarkshire Council is supporting Gas Safety Week 2017 (September 18 to 24) - and is urging tenants to take precautions.

Badly fitted and poorly serviced gas appliances can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Every year thousands of people across the UK are diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning.

You can’t see it, taste it or smell it, but it can kill quickly with no warning.

John Apperson, Housing Investment and Repairs Manager with the council said: “Having your gas appliances properly maintained should be a priority for all homeowners.

“We carry out 33,000 gas services each year in council homes, and we’re urging our tenants to make sure they provide access to our engineers so we can ensure appliances continue to operate safely.

“As a responsible landlord we’ve been able to maintain a 100 per cent success rate in completing safety checks in our homes.

“Help us to keep you safe by providing access to your home to ensure we maintain the safety of our tenants, employees and other residents.”

By law, your landlord must keep gas appliances supplied for you to use in good condition.

They should arrange a gas safety check every 12 months and give you a record of the check.

Check any gas appliances you own every year. Gas appliances should be safety checked once a year and serviced regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Check your engineer is Gas Safe registered. You can find and check an engineer at www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk or call 0800 408 5500.

Check for warning signs your appliances aren’t working correctly - for example lazy yellow or orange flames instead of crisp blue ones, black marks on or around the appliance and too much condensation in the room.

Know the six signs of carbon monoxide poisoning – headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, collapse and loss of consciousness.

Have an audible carbon monoxide alarm. This will alert you if there is carbon monoxide in your home.

For gas safety advice or to find and check an engineer visit the Gas Safe Register website at www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk. Alternatively call the free helpline on 0800 408 5500.