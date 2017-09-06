‘Thanks so very much for caring’

Relatives and friends of a terminally ill pensioner have organised a fundraiser to thank nurses who are caring for him.

Robert Goodwin was enjoying a summer break at his daughter Annemarie Paterson’s home in Birkenshaw when he became unwell and was given the devastating news that he had advanced cancer.

The Glasgow-born OAP had travelled from his home in Birmingham to spend time with Annemarie, her husband, Robert, and his grandchildren Daniel (22) and Chloe (17).

Now he is confined to bed in their home and gets daily visits from nurses and other medical staff.

Annemarie and her friend Mary Tully decided to hold a fun day at Birkenshaw Sports Barn in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

They’ve had a good response from helpers and are confident there will be a huge turnout from the community at the event on Saturday, September 16.

Widower Robert, who was 76 on Saturday, has spent most of his life down south and visits Annemarie two or three times a year.

She said: “Everyone in Birkenshaw calls him Pops and lots of people come to see him when he’s here.”

Robert was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the end of July. He is also blind andhas a broken collarbone, but despite his ill health retains a keen sense of humour.

He said: “It’s better not to think about it.

“Start dwelling on these things and you’re putting yourself in an early grave.”

The retired roofer has always enjoyed his visits to Scotland and quipped: “I’m better known here than I am back in Birmingham.”

He reduced Mary to tears by buying her flowers for helping to organise the fundraiser, saying it wasn’t the sort of thing he normally did and he had, in fact, never bought flowers for his late wife, Elizabeth.

His three sons, Robert, Jimmy and George, will travel from England for the charity day which will feature police and fire displays, a bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be a raffle and one of Annemarie’s friends has donated a prize of a weekend at her caravan.

Stalls are available to hire for £10 and anyone wishing to do so should call Mary on 07935 916807.