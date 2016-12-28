Thank you for saving my family’s Christmas

A grateful mum has thanked neighbours and community organisations who saved Christmas for her and her three children.

Clare Beaumont feared the worst when she moved into a terraced house in North Motherwell that she said was filthy and unacceptable for a young family.

Faced with a huge task to have the house cleaned and re-decorated and short of money for Christmas presents, Clare was dreading the festive season.

However, thanks to the efforts of church volunteers, her living room was painted and furniture delivered just in time for Christmas.

The children were given presents and Clare didn’t have to worry about a turkey as the family had Christmas Day dinner served up for them.

Clare, who had previously been in a Women’s Aid refuge, said she felt “heartbroken” for children Liam (15), Sophie (9) and John (8) when she got the keys of the Clyde Valley Housing Association property.

The house had been left in such a bad condition she didn’t know where to turn, but found help after going along to a community cafe. There she found out about the work people from North Motherwell Parish Church and St Bernadette’s Church do in the area.

Clare said: “I’ve been given a bed, a sofa and even a Christmas tree which we didn’t have. I had people in painting and putting down a carpet and now the living room looks fantastic.”

Neighbours handed over Christmas presents including a bike, a watch and headphones, and the family enjoyed Christmas dinner with other guests at Motherwell’s Maranatha Centre. They even had a Boxing Day meal, thanks to Bellshill’s Taste-Budz Cafe.

Clare added: “I just want to thank everyone. Without their help I don’t know what we would have done for Christmas.”

The housing association also praised the efforts of community organisations.

A spokesman said: “We have been working with our customer to help her to settle into her home and sustain her tenancy in the long term.

“In addition to this, the support provided by North Motherwell New Opportunities Project is wonderful. We have worked alongside the project on a number of initiatives to provide opportunities for disadvantaged or vulnerable families, and the energy and fervour of those involved generates infectious enthusiasm that radiates throughout the community.”