Tell everyone about your Hospice heroes

From tomorrow St Andrew’s Hospice will join forces with other hospices across the UK to celebrate the people who make their service possible

From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains and corporate partners to carers, the awareness- raising week will celebrate the contribution of everyone involved in hospice care.

Lanarkshire’s St Andrew’s Hospice will be highlighting stories about its staff, volunteers, donors and supporters, and will be encouraging people to share these on social media using the hashtag #WeAreHospiceCare

Hospice care supports people living with life-limiting illness to live life as fully as possible.

The wide-ranging support provided by local hospices includes medical care, wellbeing therapies such as massage, emotional support such as counselling and volunteer-led support, including befriending.

Each year across the UK 200,000 terminally ill people receive hospice care.

Bruce High, Chief Executive of St Andrew’s Hospice said: “We are delighted to be celebrating Hospice Care Week.

“We have been providing hospice care for over 30 years and this gives us an opportunity to show the wide range of services provided by both staff and volunteers and made available to our patients and their loved ones thanks to the support of the Lanarkshire community.”

Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive of national hospice and palliative care charity Hospice UK, said: “Hospice care is so diverse and involves many people with different skills and talents from all walks of life coming together to deliver incredible care.

“They are all united by their passionate commitment to the special ethos of hospice care and ensuring that everyone they support is treated with kindness, dignity and respect.

“Hospice Care Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich and varied contribution of everyone who contributes to hospices across the UK and we hope the public will join in the celebrations and help share more widely the many personal stories that make up hospice care.”

You can get involved with the local initiative by visiting one of these websites -

www.st-andrews-hospice.com/patients-and-families/your-stories

If you are holding your own Hospice Care Week event to help raise awareness of the work of St Andrew’s Hospice, you can download cupcake flags, bunting and flags at www.st-andrews-hospice.com/event/hospice-care-week-2017