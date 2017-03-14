Sweet treats for spring clean up volunteers

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and leading UK bakery retailer Greggs have teamed up to encourage locals to take part in the Clean Up Scotland 2017 Spring Clean where they will be rewarded for their hard work.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for community groups, businesses and individuals to register to take part in its 2017 Spring initiative – where they can work together to help transform the places that they live, work and play.

In return, all registered Clean Up events taking place in April and May 2017 will be able to apply to receive free treats for the volunteers courtesy of Greggs.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “In 2016 we reported a decline in local environmental quality, the first in 10 years. With litter, dog fouling and graffiti on the rise, the 2017 Clean Up Scotland Spring Clean is set to encourage local communities to come together and help transform their local places and spaces.”

To register a Spring Clean 2017 event all volunteers need to do is visit: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/cleanupscotland and sign up. All registered events will receive protective tabards, Clean Up Scotland posters and stickers for children. They will also be able to order free treats from Greggs to reward volunteers.

Marion MacPhee, Bakery Operations manager at Greggs, said: “Greggs is delighted to support the Clean Up Scotland Spring Clean again this year. We are committed to reducing the unacceptable social problem of litter in the local communities we serve. The Spring Clean is a fantastic campaign that not only makes a difference to our local communities but also encourages them to work together. Since 2008 we have been thrilled to recognise volunteers involved with the campaign by providing free treats in reward for their hard work.”