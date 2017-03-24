Survey reveals high trust in the Scottish Government

High trust in the Scottish Government and strong support for its influence over the way Scotland is run are two key findings in a survey published today (Friday).

The Scottish Social Attitudes Survey 2016 found that almost two thirds (65%) of respondents trusted the Scottish Government to work in Scotland’s best interests – the fourth highest figure recorded since devolution.

In addition, three quarters (75%) of people believe that the Scottish Parliament ought to have the most influence over the way Scotland is run - the second-highest figure ever recorded.

Commenting on the statistics Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Constitution Derek Mackay said: “It’s clear that the people of Scotland trust the Scottish Government to listen to their views, and act fairly and in their best interests. Our commitment to being the most open, transparent and accessible Government ever is reflected in the Survey’s responses, showing that our approach to travelling cabinets, wide-ranging online engagement and public meetings is giving people the chance to tell us what matters to them.

“The economy continues to be the highest priority for the people of Scotland, which is a priority we share and we are continuing to make progress on our ambition to boost inclusive economic growth, and raise productivity.

“Three quarters of people believe the Scottish Government should have the most influence over the way Scotland is run and we are committed to making sure those voices are heard.

“With a raft of new powers around employability, social security and our public finances coming into effect next month, we are using all the powers at our disposal to create a fairer and more prosperous country.

“We have set out our commitment to protecting Scotland’s interests, and will now take the steps necessary to ensure that Scotland has a choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit – or to become an independent country, able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”