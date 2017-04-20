Super Easter treat for Motherwell’s Firtrees Nursery tots

Children at Firtrees Nursery in Motherwell had an early Easter treat with a visit from superheroes with some sparkling superpowers.

A team of window cleaners dressed as Captain America, Spiderman and Superman scaled the walls to clean the glazing on the nursery roof earlier this month.

They waved to children from the three-to-five years area who were assembled in the corridor below the skylights, and afterwards handed out chocolate eggs.

The visit coincided with a class superhero project that is aimed at raising attainment and literacy levels.

The topic of superheroes was chosen as part of the Curriculum for Excellence to help engage pre-school boys in particular in the early stages of reading and writing.

The nursery, which is located within New College Lanarkshire’s Motherwell Campus, caters for up to 282 children aged from six weeks to 16-years-old.

It is owned by Amcol Scotland, which also operates Fullwood Nursery in New Stevenston, Bellwood Nursery in Carfin, and Meiklewood Nursery in the Drumoyne area of Glasgow.

Nursery manager Claire Gemmell said: “The children were delighted to meet the superheroes in person and it really helped bring to life and reinforce the focus of their learning within the playrooms.”

The event was organised by the College’s facilities provider ISS, which subcontracts cleaning of all windows at the Motherwell Campus to specialist firm Greig Avinou.

The janitorial and cleaning team from ISS also wore bunny ears and tails to help hand out the Easter treats.

John McFarlane of ISS said: “When we were requested to have the nursery roof glazing cleaned, I saw it as an opportunity try something a little different and put a smile on the children’s faces.

“The children screamed with excitement when they spotted the superheroes working on the roof, which made it all worthwhile.

“ISS is always looking to exceed customer expectations and do things that set us apart from our competitors.

“If we can combine that with enhancing the student experience – or, in this case, the children’s experience – then I see it as a job well done.”