Students learn to blossom at horticulture careers day

Horticulture students from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) were among those from around Scotland who attended the Grow Careers event at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh to learn more about opportunities in their chosen field.

Over 200 students had the opportunity to talk and network with representatives from many horticulture organisations - such as Caulders Garden Centres, Chartered Institute of Horticulture.

Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, Scottish Government, SRUC, Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society, and National Trust for Scotland.

SRUC staff showcased the different full-time courses and the Modern Apprenticeships available in Horticulture and Landscaping. Students, who are in employment in the sector, can find the agreement of their employer to embark on a Modern Apprenticeship with SRUC or those willing to start an Apprenticeship could be supported by SRUC to find one.

At the event, some of the UK’s leading horticulturists gave presentations including Tony Kirkham, Head of the Arboretum, Gardens and Horticultural Services at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Ross Cameron, Senior Lecturer Landscape Management, Ecology & Design at Sheffield University; and Georgina Kay, Horticulture Research Manager from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The event highlighted the careers that Horticulture offers in many different areas including plant production of fruit, vegetable and ornamental plants, the maintenance of plants and plant collections in botanic, historic or private gardens as well as in local authorities’ parks and landscape areas.

The careers day was organised by the Scotland Branch of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture in conjunction with Grow Careers.

George Gilchrist, Horticulture Lecturer at SRUC Oatridge and one of the organisers of the event, said: “Horticulture requires people of many different abilities - ranging from the professional gardener with the skills and knowledge to maintain important plant collections to horticulture scientists who will lead the research to improve the quality of plants grown and managed. This event showed our students all the areas that are available to them.”

For more information about full-time courses and Apprenticeships in these area visit www.sruc.ac.uk/wbl