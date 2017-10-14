Strathaven Park keeps its ‘Scotland’s finest’ honour

Strathaven Park has kept its title as Scotland’s top park for the second year running, and is also one of the ten best parks in the UK.

To retain the distinction the park beat more than 1,799 of the very best the UK has to offer.

The South Lanarkshire beauty spot was presented with the accolade of Scotland’s top park as part of the People’s Choice Award.

The contest is organised by the Green Flag Award scheme and run by Keep Scotland Beautiful, and this year a record 73,000 votes were polled.

Alistair McKinnon, head of facilities, waste and grounds services at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Strathaven Park has not only come out top in Scotland yet again, but has also been rated in the top ten for the whole of the UK.

“The recognition is testament to all those who work tirelessly to keep the park at the level of quality that we have become accustomed to but which we should never take for granted, and to the many visitors who enjoy its facilities while also taking care of them and appreciating them.

“Very well done to all concerned who, I am sure, will now be working to make it three in a row!”

Parks are assessed by volunteer judges with a background in parks management, conservation or ecology. Applicants are judged against testing criteria which includes assessing whether the park or green space is welcoming, safe, well-maintained and secure.

Derek Robertson, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented:

“I would like to congratulate the team at South Lanarkshire Council and all local volunteers for their hard work and determination which has helped to secure Strathaven Park’s continued success.

“This is the fourth time in five years that the park has been voted Scotland’s number one in the People’s Choice Awards.

“We are very proud of Scotland’s Green Flag Award parks.

“Year on year the number of Green Flag Award flags flown in Scotland continues to rise.

“This is clearly recognition for everyone’s efforts in helping to make their local open space a greener,cleaner and healthier place to live, work and play.”