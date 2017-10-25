Still bowling each other over after 50 years

Motherwell couple Hugh and Ann Connell have celebrated their golden wedding by getting their marriage blessed.

Hugh, who is originally Blantyre, and Ann, who has lived in Motherwell all her life, met at the Trocadero Ballroom in Hamilton.

They were married at Motherwell Cathedral in 1967 by the Rt Rev Mgr John Conroy and held their reception at St Bride’s Hall.

Two years later they became parents when their son Thomas was born and have subsequently become grandparents to Ella and Nathan.

Hugh was initially a machine operator in Blantyre, later working for Hoover in Cambuslang, while Ann was a machinist in Newhouse before working for Apollo Blinds in Wishaw.

The couple travelled all over the world including South Africa, New Zealand and America as Hugh represented the Scottish Deaf Bowling Association.

He still plays to this day in Orbiston, while Ann is happy looking after their grandchildren.

Ann and Hugh returned to Motherwell Cathedral 50 years for a blessing carried out by parish priest Father Martin Delaney.

They then had a party in St Bride’s Hall with family coming up from England to join in the celebrations.

They are now planning a holiday to mark the occasion, but haven’t yet decided on a destination.

Earlier this year Ella was awarded the dux medal at St Bernadette’s Primary and her grandparents wished to say how proud they are of her.