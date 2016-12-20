Pupils from Muirhouse Primary will join Doctor Who, Maigret and Elsa and Anna as stars of the small screen this Christmas Day.

The youngsters are North Lanarkshire’s only representatives in Scotland’s Christmas Choirs being broadcast on STV Glasgow.

The festive celebration starts at 2pm and features over 25 schools from six local authority areas performing traditional carols, with some verses sang in different languages, and Christmas favourites such as Unto Us A Child is Born, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Jingle Bell Rock.

Muirhouse Primary head teacher Paul Lumsden said: “What an amazing opportunity for our wonderful school choir. I am so proud of our children and look forward to watching them on Christmas Day.”

P7 pupil Erin McConnel added: “I was a little nervous, but very excited singing in the studio. We had a great time and I can’t wait to hear how we sound on television.”

This is the third year the festive project has run.

STV Glasgow channel editor Paul Hughes said: “Once again we’ve had a tremendous response from schools in Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

“What better soundtrack to every family’s festivities? The kids have been brilliant and I hope families all over the city will switch on to watch their children perform on television on Christmas Day.”

STV Glasgow will repeat Scotland’s Christmas Choirs on Christmas Day at 7pm and also on Boxing Day at 9am.