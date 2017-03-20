Slip closures and layout changes on M8 as phased opening of new roads starts

Chaos and confusion continues on the M8 with a number of changes to junctions and road layouts taking place over the next four weeks.

The good news, however, is that the the motorway roadworks should be complete in the not too distant future.

The new A8 westbound between Chapelhall and Eurocentral opened to traffic on Friday and the temporary Eurocentral off-slip has now closed permanently.

Transport Scotland say that westbound local traffic for Eurocentral and Chapelhall should stay in lane one on the approach to junction six to access the new A8.

Eastbound traffic heading for Eurocentral will be diverted on to the new A8 from Carnbroe to Newhouse, and should follow that road until the Chapelhall junction north roundabout.

At the roundabout, traffic should take the third exit through the new M8 underbridge to teh Chapelhall south roundabout and follow the signed diversion.

Once the works on the M8 M74 and M73 are completed it will shave 20 minutes off a commute from Glasgow to Edinburgh.