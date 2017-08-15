Sister pays tribute to ‘legend’ Mary

Have your say

Tribute has been paid to “legendary” Mary Bellingham who spent more than 50 years working in the pub trade in Bellshill and Mossend.

The Bellshill woman died after a short illness and her sister Rena Lilley spoke today as she helped present a cheque to a cancer charity.

It followed an event that Mary organised shortly before she died.

Rena said: “My sister was the oldest bouncer in Bellshill! Young people called her Mary the Legend. They had so much respect for her.”

A cheque for £1600 was presented to the Scottish Children’s Cancer Charity at the Belmill Hotel where Mary worked.

