Sir Elton’s all set for a wonderful crazy Lanarkshire night

About 14,000 Elton John fans will face armed police and bag searches at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium in a few hours time.

Police are taking no chances with safety at this or any other major public event, and are advising fans to avoid taking a bag unless it is absolutely essential.

Only small bags will be allowed, and they will all be searched - and if you take a larger one you simply won’t be allowed in.

Other prohibitions include a ban on food and drink taken into the concert, so if you want refreshment you’ll have to use one of the stalls at the venue.

There’s also a ban on large flags or posters, video cameras (etc), tripods, selfie sticks, laser-pointing devices, drugs (obviously\), and any kind of weapons, flares, smoke devices and fireworks.

Event commander Inspector Andy Thomson said: ‘We’ve been working with a range of partners to deliver an event that’s both a great and safe experience.

“A substantial policing operation is planned and those attending may see armed officers.

“Please don’t be alarmed. Every officer is there for one purpose; to ensure your safety.

“Your wellbeing is my primary concern - thank you in advance for your patience, understanding and cooperation.’