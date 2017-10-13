Shopping centre defends new car wash

A new car wash and valet service in Motherwell Shopping Centre has had a mixed reaction.

Management say it was introduced to meet a demand from shoppers and the response so far has been “fantastic”.

However, the Times & Speaker has been approached by shoppers complaining the facility is taking up valuable parking spaces in Brandon Parade South.

Centre manager Geraldine El Masrour explained the service is operating on a trial basis.

She said: “Customers told us they wanted to have their car washed while shopping. People don’t have much time and they want to come back from the shops to a clean car.

“The feedback from them is fantastic. The company involved is well established, with facilities in Livingston, Falkirk, Glasgow and Stirling, but it’s on a trial basis only in Motherwell just now as, unlike others, this one is not covered. I’m not sure what people will think about having their car washed when it’s raining.”

The centre manager dismissed claims about losing parking spaces, saying customers are in the centre anyway to shop. She added that the car wash operators are happy to give over any unused spaces to shoppers who need them.

However, not everyone is convinced. One shopper said: “They want shoppers through the doors yet they are driving people away. The car wash is taking up 10-12 spaces in an area that is popular with older shoppers.

“I’ve heard shop owners say they don’t want this facility, especially on a Saturday when it was already very difficult to find a parking space.

“There are lots of car washes in Motherwell and Wishaw. We don’t need another one, but we do need parking spaces.”