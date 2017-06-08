Seeking some answers to life’s big questions

People seeking answers to life’s big questions might just find some at what organisers say will be an “enertaining, thought-provoking” event .

‘Is there credible evidence for the existence of God?’ is what’s being asked at Dalziel St Andrew’s Church in Motherwell by the inter-denominational Grasping the Nettle intiative.

Speaking on behalf of churches in Lanarkshire, Rev Derek Hughes, of Dalziel St Andrew’s, said: “This hugely important event genuinely seeks to engage everyone with the fundamental questions of who we are as people, how we came to be on planet earth and what our purpose in living may be.”

‘What a Wonder-full World!’ is on Friday, June 16, at 7.30pm. It features vocal ensemble Brats and Callets, a specially-written drama set in a hair salon and a Motherwell-bound train, film excerpts from TV series The God Question and contributions from experts in body and mind.

Churches acknowledge the existence of God is being questioned as never before and Rev Ross Blackman, of Hamilton Old Parish Church, said: “There is no value in anyone believing in God as a form of wishful thinking. As in most things in life, we need to ask: what’s the evidence?”

Tickets priced £7 can be purchased online from www.graspingthenettle.org/wonder-full or, if spaces are still available, payment can be made at the door.

For more email office@graspingthenettle.org