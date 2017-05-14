See the Lego city sights at New Lanark

Fans of Lego young and old will have the chance to catch what’s billed as a must-see exhibition at New Lanark World Heritage Site this summer.

New Lanark World Heritage Site will be hosting Brick City from the June 28 to August 9, from 10am to 5pm.

It is a celebration of some of the world’s favourite buildings and urban icons including the Colosseum in Rome, St Pancras Station in London and L’Arc De Triomphe in Paris recreated solely using Lego bricks.

The exhibition will include a display of more tham 60 models made from an estimated 500,000 Lego bricks. Visitors can also have a shot at designing their own creations within a set session time, and explore futuristic Lego robot technology – which can make model birds chirp and aircraft engines rev.

Brick City Exhibition tickets are available to purchase via the website or from the Visitor Centre reception desk which is open 10am to 5pm seven days.

If you are part of an organised group of 15 or more wishing to visit Brick City call 01555 661345 or email trust@newlanark.org.