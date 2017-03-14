Search is on for Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year

As part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has launched the search for the country’s best apprentices and their employers.

More than 25,500 people started apprenticeships last year but only one will win the title of Apprentice of the Year at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards, now in their 16th year, recognise achievements of individuals and employers involved in apprenticeships.

SDS Director of National Training Programmes, Katie Hutton, said: “The Scottish Apprenticeship Awards are all about recognising the fantastic work of apprentices all over the country and the commitment of employers who are investing in their workforce.

“There’s no better way to recognise the impact apprentices are making on businesses across the country than by entering Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year Awards.

“I would urge all apprentice employers, training providers and apprentices themselves to get involved.

“From multi-nationals to family firms, if you think you know an apprentice who has continued to exceed expectations then let us know.

“Employers tell us that apprentices make a real difference to their business.

“Three quarters of employers say apprentices improve productivity and nine out of ten say they would recommend apprenticeships to their industry.

“The deadline for nominations isn’t too far away so make sure you get your entries in.”

Last year Shetland Islander Joe Smith, a civil engineer, was named Apprentice of the Year.

Joe said: “I was completely speechless and I am really honoured.

“It was never expected but what a way to round up my apprenticeship. I would say to anyone thinking about an apprenticeship to go for it, they won’t regret it. It is the way forward and it is the best thing I have ever done.”

There are 10 categories including Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, Apprentice of the Year at Foundation, Level 2, 3 and Level 4 and above as well as awards for micro, SME, large and public sector employers, plus those who are committed to diversity in the workplace.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 16, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Entries are open now, with full details on www.apprenticeships.scot/awards and a deadline of noon on Wednesday, June 28.