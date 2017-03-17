Sean’s batty about fundraising for child poverty

STV weatherman Sean Batty is to tour schools in Lanarkshire to raise funds for the channel’s Children’s Appeal 2017.

Sean wants to hear from primary and secondary schools in North Lanarkshire willing to organise a fundraising event on Monday, May 15 that will help children and young people in Scotland who are affected by poverty.

Events could be sports day, egg and spoon race, bake sale, dressing up day, teaching Sean a subject or any other creative idea to raise funds.

A number of schools will be visited by Sean and filmed for STV.

Schools should contact Mari Slavin on mari.slavin@stv.tv and you can also donate to the appeal at www.stv.tv/appeal/donate.