Scooter man, 92, drove on to M74

Police moved swiftly to the rescue when a 92-year-old man was seen driving a mobility scooter on the M74 near Strathclyde Park.

It’s understood the pensioner was on a new, still-to-open lane of the motorway, near Junction 6 for Motherwell and Hamilton, when police caught up with him.

Passing motorists were alarmed he was so close to heavy motorway traffic.

Cops reportedly arrived on the scene around 2.25pm with sirens wailing and blue lights flashing, and the man was subsequently taken home by officers.