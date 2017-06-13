School is backing charity

Lanarkshire-based children’s charity Project Gambia: People Feeding People continues to develop excellent partnerships with schools.

Frank Devine, a careers adviser at Uddingston Grammar School, last week gave a presentation to pupils there on his work in Africa with St John’s School for the Deaf.

He explained: “I’ve worked in Uddingston Grammar for two years and have had the most incredible backing and support for our work in Africa, from the pupils and staff.

“I’ve been invited to address every year group and proceeds from the final ‘dress down day’ of the year on Friday, June 23, are being allocated to Project Gambia.”

As well as the feeding scheme, the charity is this year raising cash to replace a school bus.

Anyone wishing to support Project Gambia’s efforts can contact Frank Devine 07403929288 or Paul Lafferty on 07806377527.