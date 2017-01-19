School in mourning after pupil dies

A school is in mourning after the sudden death of a 14-year-old pupil with a “super” personality.

It’s understood Codee Hillen became ill at her home in Apollo Path, Holytown, earlier this week and died at Wishaw General Hospital.

The former Holytown Primary School pupil was in third year at Brannock High School, Newarthill.

Brannock head teacher Robert Colquhoun said: “Codee has always been one of our most bright, well-mannered and friendly pupils.

“She was known for her happy and outgoing nature, highlighting a super personality that was well appreciated by her many friends.

“Her efforts in all aspects of school life were excellent. Her teachers admired her greatly for her work in class and her desire to do her best.

“Codee demonstrated huge amounts of energy and strong will in all that she did. Her friends best described her as always being fun to be around.”

Mr Colquhoun said pupils and staff have been “stunned” by Codee’s death. Support is being offered to pupils by staff, psychological services and the school chaplain.

The head teacher added: “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Codee’s family at this time.”