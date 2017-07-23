Scarecrow organisers needed for 2017 festival

Bothwell residents will soon be unveiling their ingenious and often hilarious entries for the annual Scarecrow Festival – but help is needed.

There is a lot of organising to do for the spectacular entertainment involved, and with just over a month to go before the first event the team who do all the hard work are looking for new committee members.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help in the run-up to the festival, and to help out at the events themselves.

If you’re an organisational wizard – or possibly just a wizard, generally - the team want to hear from you.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We’re a smashing bunch of folk, and you’ll be made very welcome whatever your skill or how much time you can dedicate.”

Would-be helpers can get in touch by email at bothwellscarecrowfestival@yahoo.co.uk