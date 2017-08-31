Scarecrow Festival up and running

Looks like they’ve cracked it with the weather for Bothwell Scarecrow Festival.

With many of the events arranged for this weekend, the forecast is set fair with that long-awaited high pressure coming our way at last.

The festival kicked off with a football tournament at Appledore Park. The winning team were Bothwell Dads, captained by Ross Yuill.

Saturday’s programme includes a farmers’ market at Bothwell Medical Centre, a funfair and games at Bothwell Primary School and a coffee shop and craft market at Bothwell Evangelical Church.

The parade of scarecrows will leave Gilchrist Gardens on Sunday at 1.30pm, heading for Bothwell Primary School where the funfair will be in full swing again.

A Gala Concert at Bothwell Parish Church on Sunday night will round off the festival.

There are exhibitions running at various venues this week and, of course, lots of imaginative scarecrows installed throughout the village.

Visit http://www.bothwellscarecrowfestival.co.uk for more details of the festival programme.