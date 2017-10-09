Save the last dance for me

Uddingston couple Joan and Linda McLean first met at a church dance in their teens and have now celebrated 60 years of married life.
The couple were joined by their children – Anne, Caroline and John Jnr – and grandsons – Bryan, Jordan and Jack – to mark the occasion.
John’s engineering background saw him set up Clydeway Supplies; John Jnr now runs the firm, but his parents are still involved.
Wilma had her own management career working for a number of companies including James Hastie Bakers.
The couple enjoy a fit and healthy lifestyle, have travelled the world together and regularly attend church.
John is president of Mid Clyde Angling Club, as well as a past president of West of Scotland Motor Cycle Club.
He also dived with the Scottish Sub Aqua Club although is more likely to found these days at Uddingston Bowling Club.
