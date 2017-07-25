Sally has sights set on next summer already

Lanarkshire children’s charity Project Gambia: People Feeding People is planning its first ever Grand Summer Ball.

It will be held at the Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park next year on Saturday, June 30.

Sally Fraser, an international events student at Glasgow Caledonian University, will be the co-ordinator for this event. She has already built up an impressive events portfolio, having worked with the Prince’s Trust, Marie Curie and Enable Scotland.

Louise Mehan and Soulutions are headlining the Project Gambia event and comedian Gary Little will be the MC. More acts have still to be announced and Sally is determined to ensure the ball will be one of the highlights of summer 2018.

All table/ticket enquiries should go to Sally at projectgambiaball@gmail.com.