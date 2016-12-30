Runaway car at takeaway

A customer’s takeaway meal was ruined by a runaway car.

The woman forgot to put on the handbrake when she parked her vehicle outside Mr Rice in Main Street, Uddingston, late last night.

Lights of the recovery vehicle in the lane next to Mr Rice.

The small white car then careered down a lane and crashed into a fence. A breakdown company was called out to tow the damaged vehicle up the hill on to the road.

It happened about 10.30pm. It’s understood no one was injured.

An onlooker said the lane between the takeaway and a block of flats is a popular shortcut for pedestrians, adding: “It’s fortunate no one was walking through at that point.”