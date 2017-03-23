Search

Royal visitor sees church work

Rev Jim Gibson explains to Princess Anne where refurbishment work was carried out

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, visited Bothwell Parish Church for the re-dedication of the quire at the historic building.

She was welcomed by Rev James Gibson to a service which followed a refurbishment project costing £2 million.

Work focused on the 14th century quire at the back of the building. Masonry fell from the ceiling six years ago, prompting a major programme to secure the 800-year-old foundations, stabilise the walls and replace stone slabs on the roof.

With the quire deemed unsafe, it had been boarded off from the rest of the church. It re-opened last year.

Following the service Princess Anne took time to chat with members of the congregation in the parish centre.