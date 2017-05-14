Royal Mail’s Motherwell service really is first class

Royal Mail has exceeded its target for delivering first class mail in Motherwell – although some post still doesn’t arrive the day after posting.

Royal Mail’s Quality of Service report for financial year 2016-2017 reveals it has beaten its regulatory First Class mail target of 93 per cent in the ML postcode area, with 93.7 per cent of this mail delivered the next working day.

This is also higher than the national average, which sees 93.1 per cent of first class post received the next working day.

Royal Mail has also exceeded its national Second Class mail target of 98.5 per cent, delivering 98.9 per cent of this mail within three working days.

For 2016-17, at an individual postcode level, 110 of 118 postcode areas met or exceeded their targets over the year, but allowing for the margin of error in sampling, 117 of 118 postcode areas were within the target range.

Royal Mail is the only UK mail delivery company required to publish Quality of Service performance against delivery targets every quarter, and claims one of the highest Quality of Service specifications of any major European country.

Rob Jenson, operations director, said: “We are very proud of the service we offer our customers. Our postmen and women deliver to some of the most challenging performance targets in Europe. “I would like to thank all our people for their great efforts throughout the year. We are committed to maintaining and improving these high standards of service for all our customers.”