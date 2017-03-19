Rock n’roll legend Chuck Berry dies, aged 90

Sad to hear that another legendary rock musician has passed away, with news that Chuck Berry – who was 90 – has been found dead at his home in Missouri.

Police responded to calls to a medical emergency at his home at around 12.40pm (5.40pm GMT) on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: “Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques.”

Unfortunately he could not be revived, and the police issued a sombre statement: “The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

The music industry reacted with sadness. The Jacksons said on Twitter: “Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock ‘n’ roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck.” Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale said: “So sad to share the news of the exceptional Chuck Berry’s passing...RIP Chuck...”

Epic Records chairman LA Reid said: “Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s indescribable impact. What a great life in music.”

His best-known hits include No Particular Place to Go, Sweet Little Sixteen, My Ding-aling and Johnny B Goode.