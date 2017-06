Bellshill’s Tuesday Slimming World class have just celebrated their Man of the Year night with lotys of tasty treats and sweets.

It’s arguably a fitting way of marking the success scored by the winner, local lad Robert Anderson, who lost four and a half stone in 20 weeks.

Best of all, perhaps, he still managed to enjoy his favourite curries and a few beers while slimming down.

Robert now goes forward to the national competition finals this month –and has a chance to win £3,000.