A New Stevenston man missing for nearly a week has been found “safe and well”, say police.

Robert MacGregor (32) was last seen at his home in Carfin Street about 4pm on Tuesday last week. He got into his car, a white Mercedes CLA 180, and drove off.

When he didn’t return later that evening, his family reported him missing.

Police had made a public appeal for help to trace him and have this afternoon thanked the community for their support.