Remembrance Day parades

Parades will take place in Motherwell, Bellshill, Uddingston and Bothwell on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.

The village’s uniformed youth organisations will meet at Uddingston station at 9.50am in full uniform before walking to Park Church accompanied by the Uddingston Pipe Band.

After the service at approximately 11.55am they will assemble in Uddingston Post Office car park and turn onto Old Glasgow Road stopping at the cenotaph, before dispersing at the train station.

A service will also take place at Bellshill War Memorial on Main Street at 10.30am.

The parade will assemble at the Army Cadet compound on Noble Road at 10am, moving off at 10.15am and arriving at the memorial in time for the service.

1st Bothwell Boys’ Brigade will set off from Waverley Court at 10.30am proceeding to Bothwell Parish Church.

After the service at approximately 11.55am they will gather in the church grounds and march to the war memorial for a wreath ceremony before returning to the church to disperse.

North Lanarkshire Council is holding a remembrance day parade and service at the cenotaph in Duchess of Hamilton Park, Motherwell, at 3pm.

The parade will move off from Motherwell United Services Club in Mabel Street at 2.25pm, arriving at the park at approximately 2.55pm.