Remember, remember the fifth of November

Seventeenth century terrorist Guy Fawkes hardly rates a mention in this year’s annual firework display in Strathclyde Country Park .

But for many families the omission won’t be noticed - and a spectacular show is promised anyway.

In keeping with many fireworks events across the country the notional reason for the celebration - the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot to assassinate King James VI and I (on November 5, 1605) - is barely remembered.

However infrastructure convener Councillor Michael McPake, who does acknowledge the historic link, said: “Our fireworks events are organised for families who want to enjoy fantastic displays and stay safe - they’re definitely the best way to enjoy Guy Fawkes Night.”

Until fairly recently plot ringleader Guy (or Guido) Fawkes was burned in effigy as a centrepiece of the proceedings - a sinister tradition still practised in odd corners of the UK such as Lewes in Sussex.

These days the display is typically seen more as the unofficial start of the busy pre-Christmas shopping season.

Organised by North and South Lanarkshire Councils this year’s fun is being staged on the actual anniversary of the Plot, Sunday November 5, and starts with a bonfire being lit at 6.45pm - the fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

However there’s also a funfair provided by M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park, with live music and entertainment, from 4.30pm to 9pm.

People attending the display are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey, to follow road signs and directions from the police marshals, and to park responsibly.

Parking restrictions will be in force on residential streets around the park.

Sparklers are not allowed in the park and visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather - and bring a torch.