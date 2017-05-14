Rebecca captures golden memories for star snapper David

A talented young Uddingston photographer is helping top lensman David Eustace compose a unique memorial to his old primary school.

The 21-year-old. who attnded Uddingston Grammar, is photographing Carntyne Primary School in Glasgow before, during and after it’s demolished, creating a visual memory of the building for the community.

She’s one of just four students involved in the project.

Rebecca, am HND student at City of Glasgow College, said: “It’s such an amazing opportunity to be given access to document such a historical and beautiful building in its last stages of life, but also getting to work with those who are surrounded by it every day.

“On top of that, working with David Eustace and hearing about his time at the school is pretty cool – it’s going to be really interesting to see what the final project will look like.”

David Eustace is a renowned Scottish photographer who has worked with stars such as Dame Judi Dench, Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, Sophia Lauren and Ewan McGregor.

He will liaise closely with the students on the project, looking for their ideas and inspiration, as they help the teachers and pupils record their experiences and recollections of the school.

David said: “Education is of such value and every child’s right and our early school days help shape who we are. “These formed memories live with us long after we leave.”