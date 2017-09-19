Rallying round to raise funds for Robert’s carers

Relatives and friends of a terminally ill pensioner have thanked nurses looking after him by raising £661.37 at a fun day.

Robert Goodwin (76) was well enough to attend the event at Birkenshaw Sports Barn on Saturday.

Glasgow-born Robert lives in Birmingham but is well known in Birkenshaw through regular visits to see his daughter Annemarie and her family. During a visit this summer he became ill with a brain tumour. He is now living at Annemarie’s home where medical staff tend to him daily.

The money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.