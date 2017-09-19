Rallying round to raise funds for Robert’s carers

Relatives and friends of a terminally ill pensioner have thanked nurses looking after him by raising £661.37 at a fun day.
Robert Goodwin (76) was well enough to attend the event at Birkenshaw Sports Barn on Saturday.
Glasgow-born Robert lives in Birmingham but is well known in Birkenshaw through regular visits to see his daughter Annemarie and her family. During a visit this summer he became ill with a brain tumour. He is now living at Annemarie’s home where medical staff tend to him daily.
The money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Almost Done!
Registering with Motherwell Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.