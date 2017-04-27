Pupil hit by car at ‘danger’ point

A schoolboy was injured when he was hit by a car at a “dangerous” crossing point in Bellshill.

The first year Cardinal Newman High School pupil was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision at Bellziehill roundabout yesterday lunchtime.

It’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

It happened on the slip road to the A725. The boy was said to have been in a group of around six pupils making their way back to the school from the direction of McDonalds.

A witness said: “The poor boy was thrown into the air when the car hit him. Several drivers stopped to help. The driver of the car that struck him was very upset.”

Concerns about safety at the slip roads leading to the A725 at Bellziehill were highlighted by the Bellshill Speaker last year. Residents of the nearby Locket Yett estate said they worried for Cardinal Newman pupils making their way to and from McDonalds at lunchtimes.

Bellshill councillor Harry McGuigan said: “I’ve seen pupils crossing there and it’s worrying. It’s a dangerous situation and the council has raised it with Transport Scotland which has responsibility because the A725 is a trunk road and isn’t under council control.”

When it was put to Councillor McGuigan that traffic lights might be needed on the roundabout to address the situation, he replied: “I don’t know what will happen. However, representations have been made to Transport Scotland and efforts will be made to find a solution.”