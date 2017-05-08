Young guns make their mark

North Lanarkshire Council just got a whole lot younger after the elections resulted in a raft of new faces.

Youngest of the lot is Cameron McManus, a 19-year-old from Cleland, who won a seat for the SNP in Murdostoun.

The Nationalists are now the largest group on the council with 33 seats, but with Labour on 32 they can’t assume overall control.

Speculation is building that the Tories, who won 10 seats, could strike a deal with Labour to run the authority.

The Tories had no seats before the election, but twentysomethings Meghan Gallacher and Nathan Wilson helped change all that, with success in Motherwell West and Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig.

They also took a seat in Bellshill for the first time since the council was created 21 years ago.

