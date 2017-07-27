Work gets started on homes at school site

Have your say

A sod cutting took place on the former New Stevenston Primary site signalling the start of work on a new NL Homes development.

Plans for the site include 15 new houses, which are a mix of cottage flats, family homes and two wheelchair adapted properties.

North Lanarkshire Council’s convener of Enterprise and Housing, Councillor Allan Graham, said: “I’m delighted to be part of this fantastic NL Homes programme delivering new, affordable council houses across North Lanarkshire.

“Not only do these developments provide much needed homes for local people but they also provide regeneration opportunities on a number of vacant sites within the council area.

“I look forward to seeing this development taking shape and becoming a vibrant housing community.”

This development forms part of the council’s new house building programme which will see 2,150 homes built by 2027.

The Scottish Government has made a contribution towards the development which is being delivered by Robertson Partnership Homes and is expected to be completed by May.

Malcolm MacLeod, managing director for Robertson Partnership Homes Central, said: “This housing development is one of eight projects Robertson is delivering in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council.

“Once complete, these homes will bolster the region’s housing portfolio, providing affordable living spaces for local people. We are proud to be part of such a transformational investment.”