Well Society invite Syrian guests to enjoy cup clash

Around 40 Syrian refugees currently residing in Lanarkshire will be guests at Fir Park on Saturday as Motherwell play host to Berwick Rangers.

They have been invited and will be hosted by the Well Society as the Steelmen play their final match in the League Cup group section.

The move signals both the continuation of the club’s heavily community-based ethos and a greater desire by the Well Society to be involved with local people.

There are around 200 Syrian refugees now living in Lanarkshire as a result of the UK Government’s Syrian Vulnerable Peoples Resettlement Scheme.

The Well Society’s Jason Henderson said: “Motherwell is truly a community club, its identity and history is entwined with not just the town of Motherwell, but with Lanarkshire in its entirety.

“The Motherwell FC Community Trust carries out incredibly worthwhile work on a daily basis; and this season marks the historical first campaign with our club being fully community-owned.

“With all that in mind, we want to play a bigger part in the wider community – not just engaging with and supporting Motherwell fans where we can, but also doing so for the community as a whole and this is a great example of that.

“Lanarkshire has welcomed a large number of refugees from Syria over the past couple of years, families who have been forced from their homes thousands of miles away and are working hard to now build their lives as our neighbours and friends – we want to give them the opportunity to enjoy a day out at Fir Park and, with any luck, cheer the Steelmen on to victory!”

Ryan Murrant, marketing and fan engagement manager at Motherwell FC, added: “Saturday’s initiative is the result of fantastic work by the Well Society, inclusion is what this club and the community are about, and being able to welcome our Syrian guests to the Berwick Rangers match highlights that.

“The club is grateful to Jason and the rest of the Well Society Board, as well as both North and South Lanarkshire Councils, for making this happen – it goes without saying we hope all our guests enjoy their day and hopefully get a goal or two to celebrate.”