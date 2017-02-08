Union demo over Post Office closure

The Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) and North Lanarkshire Trade Union Council (NLTUC) held a demonstration on Saturday over plans to close Motherwell’s main Post Office and franchise it into an existing business.

Union members launched a petition to keep the Brandon Parade facility open and their protest crossed the political divide as they were joined by Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows, Central Scotland list MSP Richard Leonard and supporters of Morning Star Lanarkshire.

Hugh Gaffney, of the CWU and NLTUC, said: “With this kind of community spirit we can defend local jobs and local services, this is a public service owned by the public, for the public and this Post Office should remain in Motherwell.”