‘Toxic legacy’ of PFI deals is robbing North Lanarkshire of services

North Lanarkshire Council is facing a bill of £22.5 million in PFI repayments this financial year in what has been described as a ‘toxic legacy’.

The figure was revealed by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre which shows that the total cost of paying back Public Finance Initiative projects in 2017/18 will be £426.8 million for local authorities across Scotland.

Across the UK the figure will top £1 billion and continues to rise.

Motherwell and Wishaw Clare Adamson believes this continues to rob councils of vital funding for education and other public services.

She said: “The toxic legacy that PFI deals have left our schools and North Lanarkshire Council continues to cost millions of pounds every year.

“It is increasingly clear we are still paying for the mess that Labour left over a decade ago which continues to rob North Lanarkshire of funds which could be put towards delivering better local services.

“It’s high time that Labour apologised for this toxic legacy that they’ve left for our schools, North Lanarkshire and local authorities across the country.”

Speaking previously about the use of PFI, council leader Jim Logue said: “Councils across the country were faced with a choice — either make our schools fit for the 21st century or neglect our young people. We chose to improve our schools.

“But that comes at a cost and PFI was, at that time, one of the few ways to fund this vital investment in our children’s future.

“I make no apology for making sure our young people can receive an excellent education in first-class facilities and we will continue to invest in those young people and in our communities.”