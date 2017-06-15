Tower block safety is an ‘absolute priority’

North Lanarkshire Council has moved to reassure tenants living in its tower blocks that their safety is an “absolute priority”.

This follows the tragic fire at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in London on Tuesday (June 13), which emergency services fear may have claimed over 100 lives.

Investigations have begun into the cause of the blaze, with residents claiming they raised multiple concerns about the risk of fire.

The council’s assistant chief executive Des Murray says “robust fire and safety procedures” have been developed in North Lanarkshire.

He said: “The safety and well-being of residents in our 48 tower blocks is our absolute priority.

“In line with guidance from Scottish Fire and Rescue, we have developed robust fire and safety procedures to help safeguard those living in our high rise accommodation.

“This includes caretaker staff being fully fire warden trained, safety guidance issued to all residents and regular fire risk assessments carried out.

“In recent years we have invested heavily in refurbishing a large number of our tower blocks including cladding works which meets all statutory building standards requirements.

“In addition, North Lanarkshire was the first local authority to replace plastic cable ducting with metal ducting for added safety.

“I would like to reassure people living in our tower blocks that we take all precautions to minimise the risk of fire and we work closely with our tenants and colleagues in the fire service to ensure the towers are a safe environment to live in.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant chief officer David McGown says firefighetrs are available to support residents to stay safe.

He said: ““The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service works closely with local authorities and housing associations to ensure the safety of occupants in high rise buildings.

“Specific safety information relating to high rise premises is available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website.

“I would remind communities in Scotland that we are here to support them, most notably through our free Home Fire Safety Visits where firefighters will provide safety advice and guidance on what to do in the event of an emergency.”

To book a free home fire safety visit call 0800 0731 999, text ‘FIRE’ to 80800 or visit www.firescotland.gov.uk where further information on how to stay safe can be found.