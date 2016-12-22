Time for council to cut back - on noise

The threat of more public service cutbacks might be expected to dominate discussion for councillors this week - but it seems some are more concerned about their noisy colleagues.

North Lanarkshire Council meets tomorrow (Thursday), one week on from the announcement of the Scottish Government’s budget for local authorities.

A motion by council leader Jim Logue and depute leader Paul Kelly bemoans the “disproportionate” reduction in funding for councils and warns of service cuts next year.

However, it won’t be discussed until members debate a motion from Councillors Alan O’Brien and Frances McGlinchey about noise in the chamber.

It states: “This council notes with concern the increasing tendency for members to shout out comments while other members are speaking.

“The provost has a challenging enough job facilitating free and open debate without councillors repeatedly disrespecting both the provost and council standing orders.

“This council requests that all members respect the guidelines laid out in council standing orders and that the practice of shouting over other members’ contributions ceases immediately.”