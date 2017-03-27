SNP name two for election fight in new look Bellshill ward

The Scottish National Party has named its candidates for Bellshill ward in May’s local authority elections.

Following boundary changes the ward will now include the Fallside area along with Orbiston, North Road, Hattonrigg and the West End.

The number of councillors in the ward to be elected to North Lanarkshire Council will rise from three to four.

The SNP’s candidates are sitting councillor Marina Lyle, who has served on the council since 2012, and Bellshill resident Jordan Linden.

Mr Linden works for both Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle and Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows.

The pair aim to help the SNP take control of the council from Labour.