SNP name two for Bothwell and Uddingston

The SNP have chosen Jim McGuigan and Phil Sykes to stand in Bothwell and Uddingston ward at next month’s South Lanarkshire Council elections.

Mr McGuigan has served on the council since 2007 and is the SNP group’s social work spokesman.

Mr Sykes helped set up the campaign against the Whitehill incinerator in Hamilton and also helped establish Friends of Bothwell Road Park in Hamilton.

Other candidates for the ward are sitting councillor Maureen Devlin (Labour), Kenny McCreary (Conservatie), Colin Robb (Liberal Democrat) and James Ferguson (Green).