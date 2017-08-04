Shadow Chancellor to speak at Motherwell conference

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell MP will visit Motherwell on Saturday, August 12, as part of Labour’s summer campaign ‘for the many’.

He will be speaking at a conference on Scotland’s economy organised by Central Scotland list MSP Richard Leonard.

The event, which takes place at Fir Park, is part of a campaign which will see senior Labour politicians, including leader Jeremy Corbyn, visit key marginal seats in Scotland.

Mr McDonnell will use his speech to appeal to Scots voters to join his fight for a fairer society that works for the many, not the few.

Afterwards, Mr McDonnell will join Labour and Unison activists campaigning to scrap the cap on workers’ pay.

Leonard said: “I am pleased the Shadow Chancellor has agreed to come to Motherwell.

“The ‘Building Scotland’s Economy for the Future’ conference is about laying out Labour’s vision to ensure that our economy should be based on the needs of working people, that provides high quality and well-paid jobs.

“We want to build our economy to work for the many, not the few, and to do that we need a Government to steer the economy so that it works for people living here in Motherwell, and throughout Scotland.

“We’ve seen sluggish growth and living standards continue to fall, it’s time for a bold vision that prepares Scotland to take advantage of the opportunities of the future.”

Meanwhile Mr Corbyn will also be visiting North Lanarkshire later this month in support of Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) staff.

He will be attending a rally at the under threat DWP centre in Coatbridge on August 25, joined by Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney and Jane Godrich, president of the Public and Commercial Services Union.