Richard ready to fight on for WASPI women

Central Scotland list MSP Richard Leonard has been elected as a vice-convener of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group at the Scottish Parliament.

The House of Commons Library estimnates over £250,000 women in Scotland are facing financial pressures because of the UK Government’s decision to change their retirement age without warning.

Scottish Labour’s 2016 manifesto included a pledge to use the new welfare powers of the Scottish Parliament to support WASPI women.

Mr Leonard said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the vice-convener of the WASPI Group in the Scottish Parliament.

“Our work will continue until we have achieved nothing less than justice for the WASPI women.

“This is a great injustice which I want to fight.

Campaign groups are springing up across the country and I’m keen that we establish one here in Lanarkshire.”